The movie starring and produced by Tom Brady, titled "80 for Brady," has released its first trailer.

Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin are all in the cast -- a group that has combined to win five Academy Awards.

The four women play best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a trip to see Brady and the Pats play in Super Bowl LI. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on a true story. Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, is a producer and appears in the movie. He is playing himself with the action based around his MVP performance the the Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The GOAT is not the only cameo in the movie. Rob Gronkowski and celebrity chef/mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri also show up in the trailer. Former Patriots Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman are also in the movie.

Edelman took to Twitter with a joke about Brady as well. The movie is set to be released on Feb. 3.

(Note: The trailer has a few racy jokes)