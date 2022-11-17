NFL Week 11: The best pregame fashion from Titans-Packers

Week 11 of the NFL's regular season was nearly buried in what could be six feet of snow -- at least, for the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. A huge blizzard forecast in Buffalo caused the NFL to move the game to Detroit -- which will avoid the worst of the weather, although it does prevent us from seeing what Browns and Bills players would wear for their pregame fashion if they had to brave the accumulation.

We're kicking things off at Lambeau Field, where the 6-3 Tennessee Titans travel to take on the 4-6 Green Bay Packers. The Packers are coming off a win against the Detroit Lions, a victory which broke a five-game losing streak. They'll face a serious test against the Titans, who have won six of their last seven games.

On Sunday, the New York Jets will try to break their 13-game losing streak against the New England Patriots in an AFC East battle. Later in the afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys will try to stop the juggernaut Minnesota Vikings after that team's incredible comeback victory over the Bills in Week 10.

Here are the best pregame fits from around the NFL in Week 11.

Thursday Night Football