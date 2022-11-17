KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve Thursday because of an abdominal injury, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

The Chiefs face the Chargers on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Kansas City also could be without another top wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, against the Chargers. He is in the NFL's concussion protocol after absorbing a big hit over the weekend and has not practiced yet this week.

Hardman is tied for fourth on the Chiefs in catches (25) and tied for second in touchdowns (six), including two rushing scores. The Chiefs played without him in last weekend's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Smith-Schuster doesn't play Sunday, the Chiefs would have only one of their top three wide receivers available. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is third on the Chiefs with 26 receptions, missed practice Wednesday because of an illness but he returned on a limited basis Thursday.

The Chiefs' other wide receivers on the active roster are Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and rookie Skyy Moore. Toney, recently acquired in a trade with the New York Giants, scored his first NFL touchdown and led the team's wide receivers in catches with four last week. Watson and Moore have combined for 14 receptions and two touchdowns.