NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was charged with driving under the influence and speeding early Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Downing went through the intake process at 4:36 a.m. and posted bail at 6:46 a.m. The Titans had returned to Nashville early Friday morning after their 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.

"We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information," the Titans said in a statement.

Downing's offense had its best showing of the season Thursday, posting 408 total yards in the victory.