THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has cleared the concussion protocol and will play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Stafford, who did not play in the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, was a full participant in practice all week.

Stafford entered the concussion protocol on Nov. 8 after the team's medical staff determined that it was the "appropriate" move for the quarterback following the Rams' Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coach Sean McVay said he didn't have any indication during the game that Stafford was dealing with any concussion symptoms.

This season, Stafford has completed 68.4% of his passes for 1,928 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions.

McVay said there's a possibility that quarterback Bryce Perkins backs up Stafford on Sunday. Quarterback John Wolford, who started in Stafford's place in Week 10, is listed on the injury report with a neck injury and is questionable to play on Sunday in New Orleans.