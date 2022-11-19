FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots placed punter Jake Bailey on injured reserve Saturday because of a back injury and signed six-year veteran Michael Palardy off the practice squad to take his place.

Bailey, a 2020 Pro Bowler who earned first-team All-Pro honors that year, has struggled this season. He ranks 31st among eligible punters in average (42.1 yards per punt) and 31st in net punting (35.3).

The Patriots are coming off their bye week and added Bailey to their injury report on Wednesday for the first time. The four-year veteran agreed to a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension on Aug. 1 that includes $6.5 million in guaranteed money.

Bailey also handles kickoffs and holds on field goals, and coach Bill Belichick said Friday that Palardy, 30, has experience in those areas.

The left-footed-punting Palardy has appeared in 72 career NFL games, with the Carolina Panthers (2016-20) and Miami Dolphins (2021).

"He's a good punter, a good athlete," Belichick said.

The Patriots (5-4) host the New York Jets (6-3) on Sunday. The forecast calls for wind gusts in the 20 mph range.