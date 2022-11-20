Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to wait until after Thanksgiving to pick a new home, league sources told ESPN, though talks with teams already are underway and offers for the free-agent wide receiver are starting to come in.

Talks are expected to heat up after Thanksgiving, but before he agrees to a deal with any team, Beckham will consider taking a few free-agent visits to get an up-close look at any new prospective home, according to sources.

No team has expressed a greater interest in Beckham than the Dallas Cowboys. From team owner and general manager Jerry Jones to players such as Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have been almost openly universal in campaigning for Beckham to come to Dallas.

Beckham is expected to be seeking a deal that would pay him similarly on a prorated basis to the deals signed last offseason by fellow wide receivers such as Chris Godwin and Mike Williams, each of whom makes an average of $20 million per year. If Beckham were to play the final quarter of the season at similar prorated pay to Godwin or Williams, he could make about $5 million for the remainder of this season.

Teams believed to be in the mix for Beckham include the Cowboys, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Teams that likely have fallen out of the discussion due to their struggles this season include the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers.