Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is expected to return and face the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Andrews had missed Baltimore's Week 9 win against the New Orleans Saints with shoulder and knee injuries. It marked the first time in his five-year career that he missed a game because of injury (he missed one game in 2019 for rest ahead of the playoffs and two in 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19).

Andrews returned from the Ravens' bye this week healthier and was upgraded to a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited the previous two days.

His return is welcome news for Lamar Jackson and surging Baltimore. Andrews leads the Ravens, winners of three straight, in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdown catches (5).

Jackson, meanwhile, is officially questionable for Sunday's game due to illness, but he's expected to play, with coach Jim Harbaugh replying Friday when asked if his star QB would be OK to face the Panthers: "Oh yeah."

Also for Baltimore, running back Gus Edwards, who is listed as questionable due to hamstring and knee injuries, is expected to play, but it could be in a limited manner, sources told Schefter.

Baltimore leads the AFC North at 6-3.

Information from ESPN's Jamison Hensley was used in this report.