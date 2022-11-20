ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett has handed over play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple team sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Kubiak handled those duties in practices this week, and Hackett made the decision as the team headed into the weekend, according to sources. Whether Kubiak will call plays for the remainder of the season is not clear.

The Broncos (3-6) are last in the league in scoring at 14.6 points per game, last in the league in red zone offense, 31st on third-down conversions, 31st in goal-to-go situations and have scored more than 19 points in just two games this season -- their Week 4 loss to the Raiders and their Week 8 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The Broncos entered the weekend having scored exactly one more touchdown (12) than Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

Kubiak, whose father Gary led the Broncos to their Super Bowl 50 win to close out the 2015 season, is in his second stint on the Broncos' coaching staff. He was on his father's staff as well as Vance Joseph's coaching staff in Denver.

NFL Network first reported Sunday that Kubiak would call the plays against the Raiders.

Hackett said this past week that he was "surprised" by the Broncos' struggles on offense.

"Obviously, when you have the outcomes that you have, you are always disappointed as a coach ... because it hasn't looked like what any of us want it to look like," he said.

The 14.6 points per game is their fewest through nine games since 1966 -- the first year a Super Bowl was played, before it was even called the Super Bowl.

The Broncos have lost five one-score games this season, and Hackett had several game-management issues early in the year, including play clock struggles. Quarterback Russell Wilson has worn a wristband in the last two games, a move Hackett said made getting the plays in more efficient.