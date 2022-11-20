HOUSTON -- For the first time in his seven-year career, Washington Commanders corner Kendall Fuller not only picked off a pass but also returned it for a touchdown.

Fuller's 37-yard interception return gave Washington a 7-0 lead over the Houston Texans early in the first quarter. It was Fuller's first interception of the season.

There wasn't much to the play as Fuller dropped into zone coverage on the defense's left side. Texans quarterback Davis Mills attempted to hit receiver Brandin Cooks to the outside, but Fuller undercut the throw and sprinted down the sideline untouched for the score.

It was Fuller's 12th career interception and Washington's second defensive touchdown in as many weeks, as end Casey Toohill scooped up a fumble to score on the final play of a 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the first time the Commanders have -scored a defensive TD in back-to-back games since 2013.