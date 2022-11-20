Bears' Justin Fields stays hot; 7th straight game with TD pass

ATLANTA -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields extended his streak to seven straight games with a touchdown pass when he found Darnell Mooney with a 16-yarder on Sunday.

On Chicago's opening drive against the Atlanta Falcons, Fields marched the Bears into the red zone in five plays. Facing third-and-8 at the 16-yard line, Fields threw a dart to a wide-open Mooney. Nine of Mooney's 10 career touchdowns have come inside the 20-yard line.

Mooney's touchdown was set up by Velus Jones Jr.'s 55-yard kickoff return that put the Bears at the Atlanta 44-yard line to start the drive.

Fields' streak is the longest by a Bears quarterback since Mitch Trubisky went 10 straight in 2018. Fields' longest streak prior to this was three games.

Fields later added a 4-yard rushing touchdown, tying the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray for the most consecutive games with both a passing and rushing TD in the Super Bowl era with five.