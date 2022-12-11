Jalen Hurts tosses two touchdown passes within minutes to give Eagles lead

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- Unlike his last trip to the Meadowlands, quarterback Jalen Hurts could do no wrong early against the New York Giants.

The highlight: A 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith early in the second quarter to put Philly up 14-0.

Facing a 4th-and-7, Hurts dropped back and released a pass down the right sideline for Smith as he was being hit. It looked like Giants safety Julian Love was in the position to at least lay a big hit on Smith, but he missed him entirely, and Smith was able to secure the catch and trot into the end zone.

Hurts had the worst start of his career here last November, tossing three interceptions with no touchdowns in an Eagles loss. It was clear from the start that it would be a different story this time around, as Hurts went 9-of-10 for 64 yards on an opening possession that was capped by a Miles Sanders touchdown plunge.

Smith has back-to-back games with a receiving touchdown for just the second time in his career, accomplishing the feat in Weeks 9 and 10 last season. His 41-yard TD reception was the longest by the Eagles on fourth down since 2002.

Hurts followed that up with a 33-yard touchdown strike to A.J. Brown less than four minutes later.

Set up at the Giants' 33-yard line following an illegal kick infraction by New York, Hurts found a streaking Brown down the right side for another score. It got Brown up to 10 receiving touchdowns on the season -- only the second time he has reached double-digit TDs in his career (2020).