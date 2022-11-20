NEW ORLEANS -- In the Los Angeles Rams' first game without wide receiver Cooper Kupp, it was Tutu Atwell who made an impact early.

On the first play of the Rams' third offensive drive Sunday, quarterback Matthew Stafford found Atwell down the sideline for a 62-yard touchdown. It was Atwell's first career touchdown and just Stafford's third of the season to someone other than Kupp.

It was also the longest catch by a Rams player this season other than Kupp, according to ESPN Stats & Information. It was the fourth pass of at least 50 yards this season for Stafford, which is tied for the most and his third passing touchdown of at least 50 yards this season, which is tied for second.

The catch was the second of Atwell's career; both went for at least 50 yards, and he reached a top speed of 21.07 mph on the play, according to NextGen Stats.

It was the third time Atwell has gone over 21 mph as a ball carrier this season. He is the only Rams ball carrier to do so over the last four seasons.

The Rams led 7-3 after the score.