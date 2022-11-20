Patriots center David Andrews has to be helped off the field after an apparent injury. (0:20)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots ruled out starting center David Andrews and starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn at halftime of Sunday's 10-3 victory over the New York Jets at wind-whipped Gillette Stadium.

Andrews, a captain who was returning to action after missing the past two games due to a concussion, injured a thigh late in the first quarter while blocking on a screen play. He required help getting to the locker room for further evaluation.

Wynn, who started at left tackle in place of Trent Brown, left the game following the third series after sustaining a foot injury.

Initially, the Patriots declared their return to action as questionable before downgrading them to out at halftime, with the game tied at 3.

Seven-year veteran James Ferentz stepped in for Andrews, while Brown -- who had battled an illness during the team's Week 10 bye -- filled in for Wynn.

That left the Patriots with just one backup offensive lineman on the game-day roster -- undrafted rookie center Kody Russey.