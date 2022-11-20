NEW ORLEANS -- Quarterback Matthew Stafford was evaluated for a concussion during the Los Angeles Rams' 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints but is not in the concussion protocol, a team spokesperson said Sunday.

A determination of Stafford's status will be made Monday or Tuesday after he goes through further tests and procedures.

Stafford, who had cleared the concussion protocol Friday after missing the Rams' Week 10 game, went to the locker room in the third quarter. It was later announced that Stafford was being evaluated for a concussion.

Rams coach Sean McVay said after the game that he didn't know if Stafford was in the protocol or if he had been diagnosed with a concussion.

"I've got to talk to the doctors," McVay said. "Obviously we need to make a smart decision for Matthew and see where we're at with that.

"... I know how he was feeling. He communicated that, and then we made the decision that that was going to be in his best interest to not have him continue to play. So he wants to be out there continuing to battle with his guys, but I'll talk to [the medical staff] and then we'll make a decision that's best for Matthew."

On Stafford's final play Sunday, he was sacked for a 9-yard loss. It was the Saints' first sack of the game.

Stafford entered the concussion protocol Nov. 8 after the team's medical staff determined that it was the "appropriate" move for the quarterback following the Rams' Week 9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McVay said he didn't have any indication during the game that Stafford was dealing with any concussion symptoms.

Stafford was replaced Sunday by quarterback Bryce Perkins, who completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards and ran for 39 yards on five carries. Backup quarterback John Wolford, who had started the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, was inactive with a neck injury.

The loss was the Rams' fourth straight, dropping them to 3-7 on the season.