EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants had six players leave Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions with injuries, including wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

There is concern that Robinson suffered a serious right knee injury, according to a source. The rookie immediately grabbed at the knee after he was tackled near the Giants' sideline on the first play of the fourth quarter. He is expected to undergo more tests Monday.

"He looked like he was in a lot of pain. He did," coach Brian Daboll said. "I don't know what it is."

Both of New York's starting cornerbacks -- Adoree' Jackson (knee) and Fabian Moreau (ribs) -- safety Jason Pinnock (jaw), center Jon Feliciano (neck) and right tackle Tyre Phillips (neck) also left Sunday's game with injuries.

Pinnock was taken in an ambulance to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The sheer number of injuries is especially relevant with the Giants having a quick turnaround this week. They play on the road against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

"No one feels sorry for us," said Feliciano, who added that initial tests were positive and kept open the possibility of being ready for Thursday.

Robinson, a second-round draft pick out of Kentucky, was having the most productive game of his career prior to the injury. He had a career-high nine catches on 13 targets for 100 yards.

Robinson also had a sprained right MCL earlier this season.

"Tough to see him go down," Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said. "I thought he played really well, made some really big plays for us throughout the game. To see him go down like that is tough and feel for him. We've had guys step up and play well throughout the year, so it won't be any different here. We all got his back and supporting him for sure."

The Giants already had questions at wide receiver prior to this game. Darius Slayton entered Sunday as the only wide receiver on the roster with more than 200 yards receiving. The embattled Kenny Golladay doubled his catch total this season with a pair of receptions against the Lions, his former team.

New York's secondary will also be a major concern going forward. Starting safety Xavier McKinney is already on injured reserve because of a hand injury suffered during an off-road riding accident during the bye week. Now Jackson's and Moreau's status are in doubt with CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys on the horizon.

Jackson, who was injured returning a punt, said his X-rays were clean but still must undergo an MRI.

"[Hyperextension] all it was," Jackson said. "It was one of those things. I tried to make a juke, thought it was good, he came down low. Leg was just in the ground. He got me that way. Nothing crazy like that."

Daboll was asked if there were any regrets using Jackson as his relatively new returner.

"No. Look, it's football," Daboll said. "Obviously, it was unfortunate. But we'll see where we're at here [Monday] and later [Sunday night]."

The Giants (7-3) will have their work cut out for them in Dallas. They already lost to the Cowboys 23-16 earlier this season at MetLife Stadium when Dak Prescott was injured.

Now, they could enter this key contest severely short-handed after the rough result against Detroit.

"I mean, it happens. It happens in each game," Daboll said of the injuries. "I'll get with the trainers ... and talk about it. Come up with a plan on a short week. That's what it is."