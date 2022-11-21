Lamar Jackson scores the first touchdown of the game to give the Ravens a 12-3 lead over the Panthers. (0:26)

BALTIMORE -- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was upset Sunday when he watched left tackle Ronnie Stanley limp off the field in the third quarter, and it went beyond losing his All-Pro blindside protector.

"It was me who hurt him," Jackson said after the Ravens' 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers. "So, I'm a little pissed off about that."

With 4:10 left in third quarter, a sacked Jackson got rolled into the back of Stanley's left ankle. This is the same ankle that Stanley broke in 2020 and needed two years to recover from. Stanley gingerly walked into the locker room and did not return.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not provide any updates on injuries, but Jackson surprisingly did.

"I went in the locker room after the game, and I checked on him, but he said he's pretty good," Jackson said. "He told me just don't fall into him."

Jackson had his own issues after missing Friday's practice because of illness. But he said health was not a factor in the Ravens being limited to 13 points, the fewest they've scored in a win with Jackson as their starting quarterback.

"I had a little stomach bug, but I played," he said.

Asked about how he felt Sunday, Jackson said, "I feel great."