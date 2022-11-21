INFLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams told ESPN going into a Week 11 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs to expect the offense to provide explosive plays with him and Keenan Allen returning from injuries.

The Bolts delivered on Williams' prediction in the opening series, as quarterback Justin Herbert found second-year receiver Joshua Palmer wide open on their third play for a 50-yard touchdown.

The 50-yard score, which put the Chargers ahead 7-3, was the longest reception of Palmer's career and his first receiving touchdown since Week 2 at Kansas City.