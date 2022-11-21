INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- At the outset of Sunday night's 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it appeared the Los Angeles Chargers had turned a corner in their season-long battle of injuries with wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams returning from multiple-game absences.

That appearance, however, was short lived.

Four weeks removed from suffering a right high ankle sprain, Williams aggravated the injury on the Bolts' third play of the game when he caught a 15-yard pass.

Williams played six total snaps before he was ruled out and said after the game that he tweaked the ankle.

"That sucks, but hell of a catch," Allen said of Williams' situation. "But I don't think it was as bad -- I think he's just trying to be smart about it and hopefully he'll be back next week."

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said he did not know the severity of the injury.

With the loss, the Chargers fell to 5-5 as the Chiefs improved to 8-2 and extended their lead in the AFC West to three games.

"We have to stay connected. We have to put this one behind us, learn from it," Staley said. "Get some guys rested and get some guys back, which is going to happen."

Allen exceeded expectation in his return from a left hamstring injury that has sidelined him for all but half a game since suffering the injury in Week 1.

"He's a big help, to have 13 back out there, he just adds something special to the offense," said quarterback Justin Herbert, who completed 23 of 30 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

Allen entered Sunday with only six catches for 77 yards, but finished with five catches for 94 yards against the Chiefs.

"Good, good all game," Allen said when asked how his hamstring held up.

Allen played 44 of 65 snaps (67%) after initially being placed on a snap count that would have limited him between 30-35 snaps.

"I was," Allen said when asked about being placed on a snap count. "But then we had a couple guys go down, so all that went out the door."

"He exceeded my expectations, for sure," Staley said. "I thought he played well in the game. He felt good all week and he kind of played how he practiced."

The Chargers atoned for a critical error Allen made in the fourth quarter when he fumbled after catching an 11-yard pass. Six plays later, linebacker Troy Reeder forced running back Jerick McKinnon to fumble and the Bolts converted the takeaway into a touchdown to give them a 27-23 lead with 1:50 remaining in the game.

However, quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated a six-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 17-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, his third touchdown reception of the game.

The Bolts had one more chance with 26 seconds remaining, but Herbert's pass intended for Allen was intercepted.

"They fight," Allen said of the Chiefs. "I said it earlier in the week, they always find a way to come out and win the game. Travis Kelce, Pat Mahomes, magicians. They always find a way."

Second-year receiver Joshua Palmer finished with eight catches for a team-high 106 yards and two touchdowns, the first multi-touchdown game of his career.

Williams initially suffered a right high ankle sprain in Week 7 before the Bolts went into a bye week. He was then sidelined for two games because of the injury, but told ESPN before Sunday night's game that he felt "200 percent" in his recovery.