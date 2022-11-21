Travis Kelce collects his third touchdown of the game, this time with 31 seconds remaining as the Chiefs defeat the Chargers 30-27. (0:35)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Tight end Travis Kelce scored his third touchdown of the game from quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 31 second remaining to propel the Kansas City Chiefs past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night.

Kelce is the third tight end in the Super Bowl era with multiple three receiving touchdown games in a season. Kelce's 11 receiving TDs this season are tied for second-most by a tight end through a team's first 10 games all-time with Tyler Eifert in 2015. The only tight end with more was Julius Thomas, who had 12 in 2014 with the Broncos.

The Chiefs took a three-point lead over the early in the fourth quarter on Kelce's second touchdown of the game -- a 32-yard catch from Mahomes.

Kelce made the catch at the Chargers' 27 and did the rest, weaving his way through a number of defenders before finding his way to the end zone behind a key block from fellow tight end Jody Fortson.

The game also marks Kelce's 10th career multi-receiving touchdown game; he joins Tony Gonzalez (14) and Tyreek Hill (12) as the only Chiefs with 10 or more such games in franchise history.