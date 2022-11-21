Latavius Murray punches it in to give the Broncos the early lead over the Raiders. (0:16)

The Denver Broncos have waived running back Melvin Gordon III, who fumbled again in Denver's overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Gordon, 29, fumbled at the Raiders' 1-yard line just before halftime Sunday, his fifth fumble this season. The Broncos recovered his fumble Sunday, but he has lost two this season.

In addition, Broncos running back Chase Edmonds, just acquired by the team before the trade deadline earlier this month, suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss "a few weeks," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Raiders defeated the Broncos 22-16 in overtime.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Gordon has rushed for 318 yards and two touchdowns and has 541 total yards this season, his third with the Broncos.

He has rushed for 6,462 yards and 55 touchdowns and has 8,929 total yards and 69 total touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.

Veterans Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack are the other running backs on the Broncos' depth chart.