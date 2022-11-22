LOS ANGELES -- The Rams waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr., the team announced Tuesday.

Henderson played just four snaps in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, with Cam Akers and rookie Kyren Williams getting the majority of the work in the backfield.

On Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay said Henderson "felt his knee" during pregame drills.

"He felt a little something in his knee and that was kind of what led to Cam and Kyren getting the majority of the work," McVay said. "But he said he felt fine [Monday]."

Akers led the Rams in rushing during Sunday's game, but Williams had more snaps.

Henderson, a third-round pick in 2019 who was playing on the last season of his rookie contract, ran for 283 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries this season for Los Angeles. He also had 17 catches for 102 yards.

The Rams have the NFL's 31st-ranked rushing offense this season, moving out of last place after producing a season-high 148 yards on the ground vs. the Saints. The offensive line has had 10 different starting combinations in 10 games.

The Rams on Tuesday also waived linebacker Justin Hollins from the 53-man roster and tight end Kendall Blanton from the practice squad.

The Rams claimed Hollins off waivers in September 2020, and he became a regular member of their rotation as an edge rusher. He had six sacks in 34 games with the Rams, including five starts this season while playing in all 10 games.

Hollins has only one sack this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.