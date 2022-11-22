COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday placed kicker Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve and signed Cameron Dicker to the active roster.

Hopkins becomes the latest in an ever-growing list of starters the Bolts have placed on IR this season, including left tackle Rashawn Slater, edge rusher Joey Bosa, cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive lineman Austin Johnson.

The Chargers are 5-5 and two spots outside of the playoff picture as they prepare for the Arizona Cardinals (4-7) on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Despite injuring his right hamstring on his first field goal attempt against the Denver Broncos in Week 6, Hopkins went on to make four kicks, including a 39-yard attempt in overtime, to lift the Bolts to victory.

Hopkins, who has been sidelined since then, must still miss a minimum of four more weeks because he wasn't officially placed on IR until Tuesday.

Backup Taylor Bertolet kicked in a Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but, after a bye week, he injured a quadriceps during practice. The Bolts then turned to Dicker, who scrapped plans to attend a Carrie Underwood concert in his hometown of Austin so he could travel to L.A. and kick in Week 9.

In three games, Dicker has converted 7 of 7 field goal attempts, including a 37-yard kick as time expired in a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

That winning attempt was the second of the season for Dicker, a rookie out of Texas, who also kicked a 23-yard game winner for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.