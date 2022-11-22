NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Todd Downing will keep working until the Titans hear from either the NFL or something happens after the offensive coordinator was charged with speeding and driving under the influence.

"Those things could obviously change," coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday as his Titans returned to work after a long weekend off. "I want to make sure that everybody understands that. But as of right now, that is where we are at. Status quo."

Downing was released on a $2,500 bond Friday morning after being arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night.

The Titans (7-3) turned in their best offensive performance this season in winning for the seventh time in eight games. The team could punish the coordinator before the charges are resolved legally or the NFL decides on any discipline.

Vrabel said the Titans will wait for "everything to play out."

"Then if the decisions that we make require us to be held accountable, we will absolutely do that," Vrabel said. "Our entire focus now has got to be on Cincinnati. That is what I told the team, that is what I expressed. I'm confident that we will do that."

The Titans host Cincinnati (6-4) on Sunday.