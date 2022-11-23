Dak Prescott makes a pitch for an upgrade for the Cowboys and more from our NFL quotes of the week.

"He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of these guys in this locker room I've seen have reached out on their own in different ways to making sure that he understands that this is a team that he can help. And we want him to come help."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, on describing Odell Beckham Jr.'s interest in the team as "mutual"

"They went krazy today"

Odell Beckham Jr., on Twitter, after the Cowboys' 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings

"It hurts my soul ... I lost my job due to injury, and the policy has always been you don't lose your job because of injury."

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, on losing his starting job to Andy Dalton

"The whole community chipped in ... [They picked] everybody up on snowmobiles and tractors and everything for us to get here."

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, on fans helping the team travel out of a snowstorm to Detroit for their game against the Cleveland Browns