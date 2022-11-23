Why Stephen A. has no problem with Zach Wilson being benched (1:55)

New York Jets players were informed Wednesday morning in a team meeting that Zach Wilson is not starting Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The decision means either Mike White, who is second on the team's depth chart at quarterback, or veteran Joe Flacco will start.

Wilson went 5-2 as the Jets' starting quarterback this season. Those two losses came against the New England Patriots, when the Jets' offense scored just two touchdowns in the two games.

The Jets (6-4), hoping to end an 11-year playoff drought, have shifted into a win-now mode. They believe they have a championship-caliber defense and don't want to waste this opportunity because of erratic quarterback play.

Wilson passed for a career-low 77 yards in Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots and he created a firestorm by refusing to take any blame for the dismal showing by the offense.

On Monday, Saleh met with Wilson and told him he was evaluating the quarterback position, later telling reporters the same thing. The non-endorsement was significant because it marked the first time Wilson's job security was called into question by the team.

Wilson, drafted second overall last year, missed the start of the 2022 season after arthroscopic knee surgery from a preseason injury. Flacco, 37, started the first three games and went 1-2.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.