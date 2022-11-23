Ryan Clark, Rex Ryan and Dan Orlovsky say the greatness of Patrick Mahomes is being overlooked. (0:51)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will be without second-leading rusher Clyde Edwards-Helaire for at least the next four games after placing him on the injured reserve list Wednesday.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs' 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Edwards-Helaire, who has rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns, lost his starting job and a lot of his playing time earlier in the season to rookie Isiah Pacheco. Edwards-Helaire also has 17 catches for 151 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Pacheco rushed for 107 yards against the Chargers and took over the team lead in rushing from Edwards-Helaire with 386 this season.

The Chiefs have Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones at running back. Jones, who signed with the Chiefs this year as a free agent after four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been inactive for the Chiefs' first 10 games this season but could be available in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"He has a chance to play,'' coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. "But within that he's got to make sure he has all the protections down and the timing of the runs. Those are things we'll look at. But he has been working on it and I don't think he should have a problem with that.''

Jones rushed for 978 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.