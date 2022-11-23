NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Addressing the media for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday that he will continue to lead the Titans' offense going forward.

Downing said he wasn't able to get into details about the situation, but that he he owes it to the team to continue to do his job.

"These guys have really helped me focus on the job they deserve for me to do for them," Downing said. "Right now my focus is on being a great offensive coordinator today. I will face everything as it comes. I owe it to these guys to focus on my duties today."

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that the team will wait for everything to play out with the NFL and the legal system before any action is taken against Downing. Downing was released on a $2,500 bond Friday morning after being arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night.

The Titans (7-3) turned in their best offensive performance this season, gaining a season-high 407 yards of total offense. Downing reportedly told the authorities when he was arrested that he was trying to get home to his family in a hurry because he had received death threats. It is not known whether the death threats were isolated to just the night he was arrested.

When asked about the death threats, Downing pointed to what his family has been through and said he isn't at liberty to discuss any death threats in detail.

"I've put my family through some things that they don't deserve," Downing said. "I don't want them to have to endure anything more than what I have brought on."