TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said Wednesday that he thinks he'll be able to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I do, I do," Murray said. "I feel good."

Murray missed the past two games with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings and then aggravated a week later against the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray looked good during Wednesday's walk-through.

"I'm feeling good about the chances," Kingsbury said. "I think, if we didn't let him, we may have a fist fight in my office at this point, so I feel like he's definitely trending in the right direction."

Murray said he didn't get the reps needed last week to start but was able to open up his speed and test his hamstring closer to Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, which he missed.