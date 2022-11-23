THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol and will not play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a neck injury, head coach Sean McVay said on Wednesday.

McVay said Stafford felt some numbness in his legs after taking a hit in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints, a game Stafford was playing in two days after he was cleared from the concussion protocol.

Stafford is in the concussion protocol, McVay said, "as a result of some of those evaluations [this week] and because we pulled him out of the game."

McVay made it clear that even though Stafford is in the concussion protocol, it doesn't mean the quarterback has been diagnosed with a concussion.

McVay said after Stafford was evaluated for a concussion on Sunday against the Saints, "we wanted to take a conservative approach to take him out of the game as a result of some of those symptoms that he was having."

McVay said the Rams are taking it a week at a time with Stafford's injury. The coach did not rule out shutting the quarterback down for the rest of the season, saying, "We're not going to do anything that's reckless."

"[Stafford is] so tough," McVay. "He's such a great competitor and I definitely think that's probably one of those deals where if he is cleared, you definitely want to make sure that I'm making a smart decision for him and for our team, not exclusive to this year."

McVay did not commit to a starting quarterback against Kansas City, as John Wolford, who started in Week 10 when Stafford was in the concussion protocol, will be limited in practice with a neck injury. Wolford was inactive in Week 11 against the Saints because of his neck injury.

Stafford was replaced by Bryce Perkins in the game in New Orleans. Perkins is in line to take the majority of the quarterback snaps during practice on Wednesday. He completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards in relief of Stafford against the Saints. He also ran for 39 yards on five carries.

The Rams signed quarterback Case Cookus to the practice squad on Wednesday.