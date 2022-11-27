EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson made a dazzling open-field move to score his second touchdown of the day -- a 54-yard reception from Mike White.

Wilson ran a deep in-cut on Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor, catching the ball at the Bears' 37. He hit the brakes and changed direction, sprinting the rest of the way for the touchdown. Safety Eddie Jackson was in position to make the tackle, but he crumpled to the ground just before the pass arrived - and left the game with a foot injury. He did not return. Still, it was an incredibly athletic play by Wilson, whose momentum was taking him toward the sideline ... until it wasn't. Wilson became the first Jets rookie with two games with multiple receiving touchdowns in a season.

The Jets' offensive line did a nice job of picking up a six-man rush, giving White time to deliver the pass. It was Wilson's fourth touchdown of the season, none of which occurred with former starter Zach Wilson at quarterback.