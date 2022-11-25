Mac Jones hits Nelson Agholor for rare opening-drive Patriots score

MINNEAPOLIS -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones came out firing in Thursday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

After the Patriots fell behind 7-0 on the Vikings' opening drive, Jones let it rip, quickly putting together a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive that culminated in a 34-yard strike over the middle to receiver Nelson Agholor.

The Patriots had entered as one of three teams without an opening-drive touchdown this season (Jets and Panthers the others). It was also their first touchdown in the first quarter this season.

Jones' pass traveled 27 air yards, his deepest of the season and second deepest of his two-year NFL career.

Jones now has four 30-plus-yard touchdown passes in his career, and Agholor has been on the receiving end of two of them. Kendrick Bourne has the other two.

Jones was on target on his first pass on the scoring march -- opening with a tight-window 26-yard rainbow to receiver Jakobi Meyers on first down. Jones had initially fumbled the snap before picking it up and making the accurate throw.

The play could have been costly, though, as Meyers left the game due to injury and headed to the locker room for further evaluation.