BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Bills pass-rusher Von Miller did not tear his ACL during the team's win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday, but he is considered out indefinitely while he gathers more opinions on his right knee injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Miller will miss at least one to two weeks, sources said, with the possibility that he is out for the rest of the 2022 season.

As he continues to gather medical opinions, Miller is not expected to make any quick decisions about the best way to proceed with his knee injury, sources said.

The injury, to the same knee that he tore his ACL in 2013, means the Bills will be without Miller for at least the start of a key stretch against AFC East opponents. The Bills play at the New England Patriots on Dec. 1 before hosting the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. The Bills are 0-2 in division play this season.