KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- JuJu Smith-Schuster will return to the Kansas City Chiefs' lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams after missing last week while in the concussion protocol.

Smith-Schuster was a full participant in all three days of practice this week.

Smith-Schuster was injured while taking a hit in the second quarter of a Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is second on the Chiefs behind Travis Kelce with 46 catches and 615 yards. He has also scored two touchdowns.

The Chiefs will likely face the Rams without recently acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney. He injured his hamstring in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers and was listed as out for the game on the Chiefs' final injury report of the week.