TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is set to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

"Yeah, looks that way," coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday.

Murray went through full-speed reps on Friday, according to Kingsbury, who was pleased with what he saw from his quarterback.

Murray "looked sharp," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals had discussed holding Murray out until after the bye next week.

"We had talked about it," Kingsbury said. "But, obviously, he was anxious to get back and he feels great. I mean, he feels 100%. If there was anything less than that we would have maybe waited, but he feels full go, so we're going to get him out there."

Kingsbury said Monday night's blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers didn't dictate Arizona's decision to potentially play Murray this weekend. Arizona had this plan in place, Kingsbury said.

Murray missed the past two games because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings. He reaggravated it the next week against the Seattle Seahawks and then missed the Los Angeles Rams and 49ers games.