Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Fournette had suffered a hip pointer during the Buccaneers' previous game two weeks ago in Munich, and the team had taken a cautious approach to his playing on Sunday.

Rookie Rachaad White led the Buccaneers in rushing with 105 yards on 22 carries during their Week 10 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Buccaneers also activated running back Giovani Bernard from injured reserve. Bernard had been on IR since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. He has not recorded a carry this season.