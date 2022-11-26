NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is not expected to make his return for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Chase is officially listed as questionable for the game at Nissan Stadium. The star wideout has missed the past three games with a hip injury suffered in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints.

Chase returned to practice this week as a limited participant -- his first team action of any kind since the injury. Earlier in the week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said the team expected Chase to make his return.

The Score first reported that Chase was not expected to play Sunday.

Coach Zac Taylor on Friday said Chase had a good week of practice and that the team would discuss his status "over the next 48 hours."

The Bengals have called up rookie Kwamie Lassiter II from the practice squad, giving Cincinnati another receiving option.