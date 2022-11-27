NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans scored their first touchdown of the day against the Cincinnati Bengals when Derrick Henry rumbled 60-plus yards after receiving a screen pass.

But before he could get into the end zone, cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt tracked him down and punched the ball out around the 5-yard line, and Titans receiver Treylon Burks, who had hustled down the field while Henry was running, was there to pounce on the ball for the score.

The rare Henry fumble -- the 13th in his career -- resulted in Burks scoring his first career NFL touchdown.

The play covered 69 yards, with Henry's top speed reaching 20.2 mph. Although Henry fumbled on the play, it was the second-longest reception of his career (he had a 75-yard reception in the 2019 opener against the Browns).

Tennessee took a 10-3 lead over the Bengals after the touchdown.