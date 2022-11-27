Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson was ruled out for the remainder of Chicago's Week 12 game against the New York Jets ahead of halftime Sunday.

Jackson went down with a noncontact injury while defending Mike White's 54-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson with 5 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The Bears had single-high coverage with Jackson back deep. The safety went down at Chicago's 30-yard line while backpedaling before planting his left foot in the turf.

Jackson could not bear weight on the foot and needed to be helped off the field by members of the Bears' athletic training staff. He immediately went into the medical tent for evaluation and was ruled out shortly thereafter. Jackson was later carted back to the locker room.

The 29-year-old safety has four interceptions through 12 games, which is tied for the third most in the NFL. Jackson had two tackles and a pass defended against the Jets at the time of his injury. He nearly picked off White earlier in the second quarter.

The Jets led the Bears 14-10 ahead of halftime.