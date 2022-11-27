GLENDALE, Ariz. -- To cap what was arguably one of the Arizona Cardinals' best drives of their season, quarterback Kyler Murray hit wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a slant out of the slot for a 33-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

On third-and-5 late in the first quarter, the Cardinals went five wide. Hopkins lined up in the slot to Murray's left. As flags flew for the Chargers jumping offside, Hopkins cut inside and got past Chargers linebacker Troy Reeder before making the catch at the 18-yard line and instantly spinning out of safety JT Woods' grasp while still in stride.

From there, it was a sprint to the end zone with Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. in close pursuit. Hopkins slowed up around the 5-yard line to start his celebration but was still able to get in to cap his longest touchdown since 2020 and put Arizona up 7-0.