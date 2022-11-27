        <
          Raiders RB Josh Jacobs uses epic stiff-arm on 30-yard TD run

          5:31 PM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
          SEATTLE -- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs broke off a 30-yard touchdown run, coldly stiff-arming Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods to break free midway through the second quarter Sunday.

          For Jacobs, it was his eighth touchdown of the season, and it came one snap after Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman picked off Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Jacobs had 26 yards after contact on the run, the most such yards on a rushing touchdown in his career, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

          Jacobs, who was a late addition to the injury report on Friday with a calf issue, did not seem bothered by it as he threw the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Woods off of him. His score gave the Raiders a 21-13 before the Seahawks scored on the next series, making it 21-20.