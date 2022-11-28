SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell came back from an early-season knee injury just two weeks ago, but that return has not lasted long.

Mitchell departed Sunday's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter because of a left knee ailment. Mitchell was originally designated as questionable to return, but the Niners ruled him out near the end of the quarter.

Mitchell appeared to suffer the injury on a first-down carry for no gain with 13:53 left in the third quarter. Mitchell exited the game with starter Christian McCaffrey and third-string back Jordan Mason taking the snaps the rest of that series.

Mitchell had seven carries for 35 yards and two catches for 8 yards before his departure.

He suffered a sprained MCL in his knee in a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears and returned for a Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.