        <
        >

          49ers RB Elijah Mitchell exits vs. Saints with left knee injury

          7:04 PM ET
          • Nick WagonerESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Rams for nine years for stlouisrams.com
            • Previously covered University of Missouri football
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            Follow on Twitter

          SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell came back from an early-season knee injury just two weeks ago, but that return has not lasted long.

          Mitchell departed Sunday's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter because of a left knee ailment. Mitchell was originally designated as questionable to return, but the Niners ruled him out near the end of the quarter.

          Mitchell appeared to suffer the injury on a first-down carry for no gain with 13:53 left in the third quarter. Mitchell exited the game with starter Christian McCaffrey and third-string back Jordan Mason taking the snaps the rest of that series.

          Mitchell had seven carries for 35 yards and two catches for 8 yards before his departure.

          He suffered a sprained MCL in his knee in a Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears and returned for a Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.