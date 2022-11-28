There's a new team atop the odds to win the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs moved ahead of the Buffalo Bills this week and are now the consensus favorites to win the Super Bowl at sportsbooks around the nation. The Chiefs are 4-1 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by the Bills at 9-2 and Philadelphia Eagles at 6-1.

It's the first time this season that the Bills have not been the Super Bowl favorites, and Buffalo's ailing quarterback is major factor behind the shift.

"The big reason for the Chiefs becoming Super Bowl favorites is the Josh Allen factor," Adam Pullen, assistant director of trading at Caesars Sportsbook, said in a company release. "We just don't know if we'll see the same Josh Allen that we saw before the injury."

Allen has been playing with an ulnar collateral ligament injury in his right elbow. He was injured late in a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets and has had uneven performances in his last three games.

The Bills are 8-3, tied for first place in AFC East with the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs are 9-2 and own a three-game lead in the AFC West.

"The Bills also have some tough games down the stretch, and the Chiefs have a pretty favorable schedule," Pullen added. "But it's those question marks about Allen and the Bills offense that has caused a flip of the favorites, and rightfully so."

Buffalo has two remaining games with the New England Patriots, the first on the road Thursday, and also face the Jets, Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals in the final month of the regular season.

The Chiefs has won five in a row since a 24-20 loss to the Bills in Week 6. Kansas City has only two remaining games against teams with current winning records (Seattle and Cincinnati).

The San Francisco 49ers lead the other top Super Bowl contenders and are listed at +625 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by the Dallas Cowboys at 9-1 and Dolphins at 14-1.