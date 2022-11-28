MIAMI -- Speaking to local media Monday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he is confident tackle Terron Armstead will play again this season after he sustained a pectoral injury during the Sunday game against the Houston Texans.

Armstead left the game shortly before halftime and did not return. McDaniel said after the game that he wouldn't have been able to return that day regardless of the score; Miami led Houston 30-0 at halftime.

The 10-year veteran has played through a toe injury since Week 1 but McDaniel didn't put a timetable on Armstead's return from this pectoral injury. He did say that he "wouldn't put it past" the lineman to come back within two or three weeks.

"We are gathering information, seeking all specialists and kind of letting the injury settle a hair so that the information can be a little more concrete and a little clear," McDaniel said. "We're evaluating some options in terms of how to treat it, but you know how I feel about Terron -- he's a consummate pro. So I would be really foolish to stamp an exact timeline because you just never know.

"I'm confident that he'll play again ... hopefully there's nothing worse or more disparaging over the next couple days."

McDaniel said the team is also still gathering information on offensive tackle Austin Jackson, who reinjured an ankle during the win Sunday -- the first game he'd played in since Week 1.

In the wake of injuries to both tackles, the Dolphins signed offensive lineman Kendall Lamm, who most recently spent time on the Detroit Lions' practice squad earlier this year.

The Dolphins play McDaniel's former team, the San Francisco 49ers, this week in the first of three straight road games to start December.