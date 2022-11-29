Stephen A. Smith backs up his case for naming Patrick Mahomes as the front-runner for MVP this season. (1:38)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced the birth of his son, Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, on Monday night. Mahomes' 7-pound, 8-ounce namesake, nicknamed "Bronze," is his second child with his wife, Brittany.

Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍 @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/2ltjXsnE09 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 29, 2022

Their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, was born days after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LV appearance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I've got to work on becoming a better dad even though I haven't become one yet," Mahomes said at the time.

The couple met as students at Whitehouse (Texas) High School. Mahomes proposed to Brittany on the night he received his ring for the Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

In March, they tied the knot in a Hawai'i wedding.