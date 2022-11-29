FRISCO, Texas -- Odell Beckham Jr.'s removal from an American Airlines flight at Miami International Airport on Sunday will have no bearing on the Dallas Cowboys' interest in the free agent wide receiver, according to owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

"His overall team compatibility, his judgment, his behavior is not an issue with him," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "It is with many. It isn't with him."

On Monday, Mike McCarthy said, "I think we're moving full steam ahead," when asked the same question.

Police said Beckham was "in and out of consciousness," and refused to leave the plane when asked. His attorney, Daniel Davillier, disputed the account, saying his client had been sleeping and the incident was the result of an "overzealous flight attendant."

Jones said Beckham is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Monday, which is after he is reportedly set to meet with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

"If you look at what precedes us before getting here physically, coming to visit, I like that," Jones said. "As to other teams, we don't have anything to step back on that."

Jones said there could be "intermittent" talks with Beckham before he visits. After the Thanksgiving win against the Giants, Jones said he had spoken with the wide receiver and that Beckham was "very genuine. Very competitive. Feels confident. Feels good about himself. I think he breeds confidence but yet very, very just compatible. We'd think he'd fit in really good with us."

Beckham is coming back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in the Super Bowl while with the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys have not been shy about their feelings regarding Beckham, but Jones made it clear that the addition of the receiver is about 2022, not just the future.

"We have to have this year. It's very important," Jones said. "This year has to be a big part of it ... We have almost the whole show ahead of us, but we've got to have a situation where we can really contribute now."