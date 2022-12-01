OBJ free agency: Cowboys, Bills, Giants stars entice WR

The "Sunday NFL Countdown" crew breaks down who has the best bet at acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. and the value he'll bring to that particular franchise. (0:57)

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are in full swing as the three-time Pro Bowl receiver's return appears imminent.

Beckham has been recovering from an an ACL injury he suffered in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI. Prior to exiting, he had two catches for 52 yards, including the Los Angeles Rams' first touchdown in a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now a free agent, Beckham has narrowed his list of suitors to the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter. Schefter also reported that a decision would come after Thanksgiving.

Players and front-office members attempted to attract Beckham -- and some efforts have been more pronounced than others.

Dallas Cowboys

Recruiters: Owner/general manager Jerry Jones, RB Ezekiel Elliott, LB Micah Parsons, QB Dak Prescott

The Cowboys haven't shied away from expressing how they feel about adding OBJ -- starting with the team's owner.

"Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Parsons, the reigning defensive Rookie of the Year, also complimented Beckham's potential appearance in a Cowboys uniform.

Meanwhile, Elliott expressed his interest.

"We want him. We want OBJ," Elliott told reporters on Nov 9.

Prescott also added his pitch ahead of the Cowboys' Week 12 victory over the Giants.

"He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of these guys in this locker room I've seen have reached out on their own in different ways to making sure that he understands that this is a team that he can help," Prescott said. "And we want him to come help."

New York Giants

Recruiters: RB Saquon Barkley, GM Joe Schoen

Beckham, whom the Giants selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, played only one season with Barkley, who was selected second overall in 2018.

Still, the two are close friends and appeared to be open for a reunion in an interaction on Twitter.

Ain't nothing better than a family reunion!! — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) October 21, 2022

Barkley further endorsed Beckham rejoining the G-men after attending his Nov. 5 birthday party.

"It would be a great story to come back to the place that he was before and continue to build success," said Barkley.

Schoen, the Giants' general manager, also expressed that he would be open for OBJ's return earlier in November.

"Obviously, he's been a good player. He's a guy we would consider and talk to, when he's healthy ... Any player that would upgrade the roster, we're going to consider and have conversations with their representatives," Schoen said.

Recruiter: WR Jarvis Landry

The Saints aren't on Beckham's list of potential teams, but his ties to the region could strengthen New Orleans' odds to land him.

Beckham was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and would add to the Saints' recent acquisitions of homegrown talent.

Landry, his teammate on the LSU Tigers (2011-13) and the Cleveland Browns (2019-21), returned to the state, as did New Orleans-born Tyrann Mathieu.

@Mathieu_Era at ya neck at practice !!!!! Lol just like back in the day 7 knooooo 😂😭😭😭 huh juice ? — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 17, 2022

Buffalo Bills

Recruiter: LB Von Miller

Miller was OBJ's teammate on the Rams' Super Bowl-winning squad, but his relationship with Beckham dates back to the 2014 Pro Bowl.

"OBJ, that's my brother," Miller said on "The Pivot Podcast" on Nov. 12. "I don't think blood can make us any closer."

"I wouldn't try to get him to come [to Buffalo] if we didn't have a chance. I take a look at this team and I see a spot for OBJ. Not just on the field, but off the field," he added "... I've been recruiting him. I gave him the spiel. I've had him on the phone with [general manager Brandon Beane] and he sees it the same way that I see it. The ball is in OBJ's court. If he wants to come here, it's because he wants to come here. He's going to be happy because he made that choice for himself, and if he doesn't, it's all love."