CHICAGO -- The Bears placed safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday after he sustained a foot injury against the Jets.

Jackson went down Sunday with a noncontact injury while defending quarterback Mike White's 54-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson with 5:09 remaining in the second quarter. The Bears had single-high coverage with Jackson back deep. The safety went down at Chicago's 30-yard line while backpedaling before planting his foot in the turf.

The 29-year-old safety has four interceptions through 12 games, which is tied for the third most in the NFL. Jackson had two tackles and a pass defended against the Jets at the time of his injury.

The Bears promoted safety A.J. Thomas from the practice squad on Tuesday. Chicago also signed free agent safety Adrian Colbert, agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who is likely to undergo season-ending ankle surgery, according to coach Matt Eberflus, was also placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Mooney is Chicago's leading receiver through 12 games with 40 receptions for 493 yards and two touchdowns.