Is Jalen Hurts the most trusted QB in the NFC? (1:30)

With just six weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. No team has locked its postseason spot just yet, but two have a chance to do so in Week 13.

The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North, while the Philadelphia Eagles could clinch their spot in the NFC field.

Here are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 as teams try to reach Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The playoffs begin Jan. 14, with 14 total teams making the field, seven from the NFC and seven from the AFC.

Opponent: New York Jets (7-4) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Minnesota clinches NFC North division title with:

MIN win + DET loss or tie OR

MIN tie + DET loss

Opponent: Tennessee Titans (7-4) | Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with: