The Week 13 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters offer the biggest keys and bold predictions for each matchup.

Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information provides a big stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest, and our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with game projections. ESPN researcher Kyle Soppe hands out helpful fantasy football intel, as well. Finally, Seth Walder and Eric Moody give us final score picks for every game. Everything you want to know is here in one spot to help you get ready for a loaded weekend of NFL football.

Let's get into the full Week 13 slate, including Mike McDaniel facing his old team, a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game and the first two playoff clinching scenarios (Eagles with a win and losses by Washington, Seattle and San Francisco; and Vikings with a win and a Lions loss). It all culminates with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Saints and the Buccaneers on ESPN. (Game times are Sunday unless otherwise noted.)

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: PHI -5 (44.5)

What to watch for: The Eagles rush defense has allowed 525 yards (131.5 per game) over the past four games, which ranks 23rd over that span. Now it will face its stiffest test in Derrick Henry, who ranks second in rushing yards (1,048). Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis (high ankle sprain) is eligible to come off injured reserve this week. His presence would certainly help a Philadelphia defense adjust to life without safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, out with a lacerated kidney. -- Tim McManus

Bold prediction: Henry will rush for 100 yards and Treylon Burks will have over 100 yards receiving. Henry has struggled over the past three games, but he'll benefit from the likely return of center Ben Jones. The Titans have only had two 100 yards or more receiving games, but rest assured they'll give Burks every chance to shine when they go to Philadelphia to face A.J. Brown and the Eagles. -- Turron Davenport

Stat to know: The Titans are 5-1 in their past six meetings vs. the Eagles (dating back to when the team moved from Houston to Tennessee in 1997).

Injuries: Titans | Eagles

What to know for fantasy: DeVonta Smith scored 15-plus points four times in a five-game stretch earlier this season, but since the Week 7 bye, he hasn't hit 14 fantasy points once. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Tennessee is 8-1 against the spread (ATS) in its past nine games, including 4-1 ATS as an underdog in that span. Its eight-game cover streak was snapped last week against Cincinnati. Read more.

Moody's pick: Eagles 27, Titans 21

Walder's pick: Eagles 23, Titans 17

FPI prediction: PHI, 70.4% (by an average of 6.1 points)

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: GB -4.5 (43.5)

What to watch for: The Bears say Justin Fields (shoulder) is day-to-day and believe their upcoming Week 14 bye won't factor into whether he plays against Green Bay on Sunday. Fields was limited Wednesday, but upgraded to full participation in practice on Thursday, so it's possible that he won't carry an injury designation on the final report. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers, who sustained an injury to his ribs against Philadelphia, plans to play against Chicago, eyeing his eighth straight win over the Bears. The Packers playoff chances are slim, but a win at Soldier Field would keep them alive and a banged-up Rodgers under center instead of shutting it down for the remainder of the season. -- Courtney Cronin

Bold prediction: The Bears won't reach 400 yards of total offense. Maybe you think that's not very bold considering the Bears only average 323.3 yards per game, which ranks 24th in the NFL. But they're facing a Packers' defense that has allowed at least 400 offensive yards in three straight games. A fourth straight would be the first time a Packers team has allowed that since 1983. Last Sunday, the Eagles rushed for 363 yards -- 157 of those by quarterback Jalen Hurts. They're potentially facing another running QB on Sunday depending on whether Fields is able to go. -- Rob Demovsky

Stat to know: Seventeen combined losses between the Packers and Bears this season is tied for their most entering a meeting all time (also happened in 1973 and 1969). This will be the first Bears-Packers matchup where both teams enter with a losing record since 2003.

Injuries: Packers | Bears

What to know for fantasy: David Montgomery has reached double-digit fantasy points in consecutive games for the first time this season, a streak he looks to extend to three against a Packers team he gashed for a season-best 122 yards on the ground in Week 2. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Green Bay is 1-6 ATS as a favorite this season, with six straight ATS losses. Green Bay is 0-2 outright as a road favorite this season (0-5 ATS, 1-4 SU in the past five games as a road favorite). Read more.

Moody's pick: Packers 24, Bears 14

Walder's pick: Packers 30, Bears 17

FPI prediction: GB, 62.3% (by an average of 3.7 points)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: MIN -3 (44.5)

What to watch for: Both teams are in rare territory with their recent history. The Vikings could clinch the NFC North with a win and a Lions' loss or tie to the Jaguars, or a tie and a Lions loss. That would be just their third division title in the past 13 seasons. A Jets victory would be their eighth of the season and the most through 12 games since 2010. The game could hinge on whether Jets QB Mike White, an accurate short-range passer, can capitalize on the Vikings' soft zone coverage. The Vikings rank No. 32 in allowing 8.25 yards per attempt. -- Kevin Seifert

Bold prediction: White will throw for more than 275 yards against the Vikings' zone-based defense. The Vikings lead the league in Cover 2 usage, according to ESPN Stats & Information. That frustrates some quarterbacks, but White's strength is his patience and willingness to dink and dunk instead of trying to play "hero ball," as he calls it. White passed for 315 yards last week against a porous Bears defense; the Vikings rank 30th in total yards allowed. -- Rich Cimini

Stat to know: The Jets are 4-1 on the road this season, which is tied for second-best road record in the NFL (Eagles 5-0, Chiefs/Vikings 4-1). Their only loss was a 7-0 setback in Week 11 to the Patriots on a punt returned for a touchdown.

Injuries: Jets | Vikings

What to know for fantasy: Garrett Wilson has 319 yards and zero touchdowns in Zach Wilson's seven starts this season. But Garrett has 309 yards and four touchdowns in the other four games. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Minnesota is 8-0 outright as a favorite this season, one of three undefeated teams as a favorite (Washington 4-0, New York Jets 2-0). Read more.

Moody's pick: Vikings 27, Jets 23

Walder's pick: Vikings 24, Jets 19

FPI prediction: MIN, 69.0% (by an average of 5.7 points)

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: WSH -2.5 (40.5)

What to watch for: The Giants have lost three of four and their lack of success can correlate directly to their running game. Saquon Barkley hasn't topped 53 yards rushing in any of those losses. When he rushes for at least 70 yards this season, New York is 7-1. The Giants have said all week it's imperative to get the run game back on track against the Commanders, who come into the contest with the NFL's eighth-best run defense (averaging 108.4 yards per game). -- Jordan Raanan

Bold prediction: While Washington will continue to emphasize the run game, it'll be the Commanders' passing attack that results in big plays. Receiver Terry McLaurin will surpass 100 yards and score twice and have at least a couple big plays off play-action. The Giants blitz more than any other team, but if Washington picks it up, it will relish its opportunities against a banged-up secondary. The Giants rank 29th in yards per pass attempt vs. play-action. In McLaurin's past four games vs. New York, he has averaged 97.3 yards per game. -- John Keim

Stat to know: The Commanders have won the possession battle in six straight games. They are tied with the Giants (Weeks 4-10) for the longest streak in the NFL this season.

Injuries: Commanders | Giants

What to know for fantasy: Barkley has been tasked with one of the greatest workloads in the NFL this season, but since notching 35 carries in Week 10 against the Texans, he's picked up just 61 yards on 26 totes. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: The Commanders are 6-0-1 ATS in its past seven games, including 4-0 ATS on the road in that span. With Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, they are 5-0-1 ATS this season. Read more.

Moody's pick: Commanders 20, Giants 17

Walder's pick: Giants 23, Commanders 14

FPI prediction: WSH, 51.2% (by an average of 0.5 points)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -9 (38.5)

What to watch for: After losing late to Jacksonville last week, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens need to establish the run game early. Baltimore has the NFL's No. 2 ground game and is 27-6 when gaining over 180 yards rushing, including 4-1 this season. Denver's defense has been impressive this season but has struggled to stop the run. The Broncos rank 19th in run defense, giving up 185 yards last Sunday in Carolina. -- Jamison Hensley

Bold prediction: In a season of one dismal performance after another for the Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson will have his second game with two or more touchdown passes. The Ravens have surrendered five 300-yard passing games to opposing quarterbacks this season -- one 400-yard game -- but only three opposing passers have found a way to throw for more than one touchdown pass against Baltimore's defense. If the Broncos can finally put aside their devotion to a three-wide receiver set as their primary, Wilson will find a way in this one. -- Jeff Legwold

Stat to know: The Broncos are 0-5 in road games played in the U.S. this season (beat Jaguars in London in Week 8).

Injuries: Broncos | Ravens

What to know for fantasy: Jackson threw 10 touchdown passes and ran for two more in the first three weeks this season. Since then, he has six touchdown passes and one on the ground. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Denver games are 10-1 to the under, the best under percentage in the league. Denver is the first team to go under in 10 of its first 11 games since 2011 (Jacksonville and Miami). Read more.

Moody's pick: Ravens 30, Broncos 9

Walder's pick: Ravens 27, Broncos 13

FPI prediction: BAL, 84.1% (by an average of 11.8 points)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: PIT -1 (42)

What to watch for: One of this game's most intriguing matchups will be Pittsburgh's run defense against Atlanta's rushing offense. The Steelers have held all but two of their opponents to under 125 rushing yards this season, while the Falcons have rushed for more than 125 yards in all but two games this year -- and have a top-five unit in every rushing metric. How this battle shakes out should determine who wins Sunday considering the flaws both teams have in other areas of their offense and defense. -- Michael Rothstein

Bold prediction: Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson will score a rushing and return touchdown. Mike Tomlin ripped his team's kickoff coverage after it allowed an 89-yard return by the Indianapolis Colts to open the second half, jump-starting a near-Colts comeback. Patterson presents even more of a challenge after recording his ninth career kickoff return touchdown earlier this season, though the Steelers may get back Robert Spillane and Miles Boykin on special teams. And while the Steelers' run defense is playing well, Patterson is a different challenge as a big back (6-foot-2, 220 pounds). -- Brooke Pryor

Stat to know: The Steelers have won three straight meetings against the Falcons. Atlanta's last win was in 2006 when Michael Vick threw four passing touchdowns in a 41-38 OT win.

Injuries: Steelers | Falcons

What to know for fantasy: George Pickens has seen at least six targets in consecutive games and in seven of his past nine. The value of those targets is one thing, but the talent is obvious and worth a gamble, if you're stuck. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Pittsburgh is 3-0 ATS in its past three games against teams with losing records. Read more.

Moody's pick: Steelers 27, Falcons 20

Walder's pick: Falcons 19, Steelers 16

FPI prediction: ATL, 66.3% (by an average of 4.8 points)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CLE -7 (47)

What to watch for: Deshaun Watson will make his regular-season debut as the Browns QB on Sunday after serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy for sexual assault, as defined by the NFL. He last played in an NFL game in January 2021 as a member of the Texans. But it will be Browns running back Nick Chubb who will be the key to success against the Texans. The Texans have given up the most rushes and the second-most rushing yards in the NFL. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Bold prediction: Both Chubb (141 yards) and Houston RB Dameon Pierce (139) will rush for season highs. This season, Pierce is averaging 4.4 yards per carry and Chubb is averaging 5.2. -- Jake Trotter

Stat to know: The Browns have won two straight against the Texans (2020, 2021). Cleveland has never won three straight in the series (5-7 all-time record).

Injuries: Browns | Texans

What to know for fantasy: Over the past two weeks, Pierce is averaging less than one foot per carry before contact. One foot, not one yard. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Quarterbacks who have not started a game in 500 or more days and are laying at least seven points in their first start after the layoff are 1-6 ATS in the past 25 seasons, including 1-3 outright and ATS in the past 15 seasons. Read more.

Moody's pick: Browns 30, Texans 14

Walder's pick: Browns 20, Texans 16

FPI prediction: CLE, 78.8% (by an average of 9.4 points)

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: JAX -1 (51.5)

What to watch for: After a Thanksgiving Day loss to Buffalo, the Lions, who have won three of their past four, return home to host the Jaguars. Jacksonville is looking to build off a come-from-behind victory against the Ravens last Sunday. The No. 1 (Jaguars' LB Travon Walker) and No. 2 (Lions' DE Aidan Hutchinson) overall picks from the 2022 draft will share the field for the first time. -- Eric Woodyard

Bold prediction: The teams will combine for more than 900 yards of offense. The Lions have the league's worst defense (414.5 yards and 28.2 points per game allowed) and Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is on a roll. He has thrown six TDs, no interceptions and topped 100 in passer rating in his past three games. The Jaguars struggle to get pressure (17 sacks) on defense and Lions QB Jared Goff will post his third 300-yard passing game of the season. -- Mike DiRocco

Stat to know: The Jaguars have lost 19 straight vs. NFC teams, and the Lions are winless in the past 11 games vs. AFC teams (0-10-1). These are two of the longest active winless streaks against teams in opposing conferences.

Injuries: Jaguars | Lions

What to know for fantasy: Jamaal Williams hasn't caught a pass (or averaged even 4.0 yards per carry) in four straight games, but he has masked a lack of versatility with five rushing scores over his past three games. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Jacksonville has failed to cover its past seven games as a favorite, including 0-3 ATS this season and 0-6 ATS since 2020. Read more.

Moody's pick: Jaguars 31, Lions 27

Walder's pick: Jaguars 28, Lions 22

FPI prediction: JAX, 59.0% (by an average of 2.7 points)

1:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SF -4 (46.5)

What to watch for: Miami coach Mike McDaniel returns to San Francisco to face the Niners and coach Kyle Shanahan for the first time after the pair coached together for 14 years at various stops. These teams run the same offense but in vastly different ways. This matchup pits the Dolphins' blazing speed against the Niners' brute force. Both styles work well as Miami is third and San Francisco is sixth in the NFL in yards per play, which means this game could come down to which defense can create more opportunities for its offense. -- Nick Wagoner

Bold prediction: A 49ers defense that has allowed a league-low 46 explosive plays will give up three to Miami, including a pair of long touchdowns to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Tua Tagovailoa will be unphased throwing in rainy weather, becoming the second player this season to throw for 300 yards against this San Francisco defense. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Stat to know: The Dolphins have won five straight and the 49ers have won four consecutive games. The home team has won nine of the past 10 meetings between teams entering on four-game winning streaks with the average point differential being plus-17.4.

Injuries: Dolphins | 49ers

What to know for fantasy: Brandon Aiyuk has at least seven targets or has scored a touchdown in six straight games. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Over the past five seasons, teams with at least a .700 winning percentage are 17-6 ATS when getting at least 3.5 points in games in November or later. They are 15-4 ATS when removing Week 17 games. Read more.

Moody's pick: 49ers 34, Dolphins 21

Walder's pick: Dolphins 26, 49ers 20

FPI prediction: SF, 65.2% (by an average of 4.5 points)

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: SEA -7.5 (41)

What to watch for: Although the Seahawks are 1-7 in road games against the Rams dating back to 2014, with a win on Sunday, Seattle has the chance to ensure Los Angeles finishes this season with a losing record. With one more loss, the Rams would be the first team since the 2003 Buccaneers (7-9) to have a losing record the season after winning the Super Bowl. -- Sarah Barshop

Bold prediction: Tyler Lockett will top 100 yards receiving and score a touchdown. With DK Metcalf figuring to get plenty of attention from All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, in addition to his usual amount of double teams, Lockett should see some favorable matchups. And with no Aaron Donald there to collapse the pocket, Geno Smith should have the time he needs to find Lockett on a deep shot or two. -- Brady Henderson

Stat to know: Smith has thrown multiple passing touchdowns in five straight games, which is the longest streak of his career and the longest active streak in the NFL.

Injuries: Seahawks | Rams

What to know for fantasy: Kenneth Walker III has been a scoring machine (nine rushing scores in his past seven games), but he's been held to under 3.0 yards per carry in three of his past four, giving him a lower floor than other elite backs. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Los Angeles is a league-worst 2-8-1 ATS this season, including 0-4-1 ATS as an underdog, 1-5 ATS at home and 0-5 ATS against teams with winning records. Read more.

Moody's pick: Seahawks 30, Rams 20

Walder's pick: Seahawks 23, Rams 20

FPI prediction: SEA, 65.8% (by an average of 5.1 points)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: KC -1.5 (52.5)

What to watch for: The rematch of the AFC Championship Game features two of the league's top offenses. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Bengals QB Joe Burrow are first and second, respectively, in the NFL in passing touchdowns. And Kansas City leads the league in points per drive while the Bengals are fourth. -- Ben Baby

Bold prediction: The Chiefs will sack Burrow four times. The Chiefs got him only once in last year's AFC Championship Game, this in between the Bengals allowing nine sacks to the Titans and seven to the Rams. But the Chiefs' pass rush is far more productive this season -- they are fifth in the league with 35 sacks and have 21 sacks in the last five games. Cincinnati has allowed 35 sacks, fifth most in the league this season. -- Adam Teicher

Stat to know: Mahomes is 1-2 in his career against the Bengals, including the playoffs, with both losses coming last season (he has never lost three games to the same opponent). His 85 career starts, including the playoffs, without losing three games vs. the same opponent is the furthest into a quarterback's career since 1950.

Injuries: Chiefs | Bengals

What to know for fantasy: Tee Higgins has gone over 100 receiving yards in consecutive games (without Ja'Marr Chase active) after reaching triple figures just once in his first nine games this season. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Cincinnati has covered six straight games as an underdog dating back to last season, including the playoffs. Read more.

Moody's pick: Chiefs 30, Bengals 27

Walder's pick: Chiefs 27, Bengals 24

FPI prediction: KC, 56.7% (by an average of 2.1 points)

4:25 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LV -1.5 (50.5)

What to watch for: The Chargers are giving up 5.4 yards per carry, the worst in a single season in the Super Bowl era. Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is coming off his tour de force in Seattle, where 229 of his 303 all-purpose yards and both of his TDs came on the ground. So, Las Vegas should run well against the Chargers, right? Well, Jacobs has averaged only 73.5 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry in six games against the Chargers, and he is nursing a strained left calf that had him a game-time decision before last week's show. -- Paul Gutierrez

Bold prediction: Jacobs will turn in a 100-yard performance against the Chargers -- despite rushing for only 57 yards against the Bolts in Week 1. The Raiders ended the Chargers' hope of a playoff appearance with an overtime victory in Week 18 last season, but Bolts coach Brandon Staley said that not-so-distant memory "will have zero impact on the game" on Sunday. What will have an impact? The Chargers' porous run defense allows an average of 151.4 yards per game (which ranks 28th). -- Lindsey Thiry

Stat to know: Justin Herbert has thrown 13 touchdowns and one interception in his career against the Raiders (3-2 record). He has thrown at least two passing TDs in five straight games against the Raiders, which is tied for the second-longest streak against the Raiders in team history (Dave Krieg had seven straight).

Injuries: Chargers | Raiders

What to know for fantasy: Austin Ekeler scored 25 fantasy points last week in Arizona, the sixth time he's racked up at least 24 points in a game this season (tied for the most among all flex players). See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Las Vegas has covered three straight games as an underdog. The Raiders are 3-1 ATS as an underdog this season and 2-5 ATS as a favorite. This is their first game as a home underdog since last year's Week 18 matchup against the Chargers (Raiders won by three as 3-point home underdogs). Read more.

Moody's pick: Chargers 34, Raiders 27

Walder's pick: Raiders 30, Chargers 27

FPI prediction: LV, 61.9% (by an average of 3.4 points)

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Spread: DAL -11 (43.5)

What to watch for: Coming off a difficult three-game stretch in 12 days, it might look like the Cowboys can take a breather in their next three games against sub-.500 AFC South foes, starting Sunday with the Colts. But Mike McCarthy knows the importance of December football. McCarthy has a 42-18 record in December as a head coach. The Cowboys lead the NFL with 45 sacks, which might make life for Matt Ryan difficult since he has been sacked 32 times in 10 games. -- Todd Archer

Bold prediction: Running back Jonathan Taylor will rush for 150 yards or more against a Dallas defense that twice this season has allowed teams to run for more than 200 yards. It might not be enough to score a win, but the Colts have an opportunity to exploit an inconsistent Cowboys run defense. Taylor has battled injuries this season, but he's averaged five yards per carry in his past five games after posting a four-yard per-carry average in his first four. -- Stephen Holder

Stat to know: The Colts have not won at Dallas since Week 3 in 1996. The Colts are winless in two games at Dallas since that 1996 victory; they join the Chiefs (0-2), Texans (0-2) and Bengals (0-4) as the only teams who have not beaten Dallas on its home field since 1997.

Injuries: Colts | Cowboys

What to know for fantasy: As good as Tony Pollard looks, fantasy is a game of production and having scored in each of his past four games, Ezekiel Elliott continues to hold value. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: Dallas is an NFL-best 20-8 ATS since the start of last season, including 14-5 ATS as a favorite. Read more.

Moody's pick: Cowboys 30, Colts 13

Walder's pick: Cowboys 34, Colts 20

FPI prediction: DAL, 88.0% (by an average of 14.1 points)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Spread: TB -4.0 (40.5)

What to watch for: The Bucs were expected to run away with the NFC South in 2022, but losing to the Browns in Week 12 opened the door for the Saints. This game has meaningful potential in the standing. Making matters worse for Tampa Bay, All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is out with a high ankle sprain, and the Bucs' defense is struggling to put together complete games while the offense can't seem to clear the 17-point threshold recently. -- Jenna Laine

Bold prediction: The Saints will win a low-scoring game like their 9-0 victory in Tampa Bay last season. The Saints' offense has struggled a lot this year and was shut out last week, but there have been some positive signs from the defense lately, which has mostly had Tom Brady's number in the past few years. If Marshon Lattimore returns, expect another solid performance against Brady, especially considering the Bucs have struggled on offense. -- Katherine Terrell

Stat to know: Tom Brady is 1-4 against the Saints in the regular season since joining the Buccaneers in 2020, with the lone win coming this season. In four of those five games, Brady has posted his lowest total QBR against any single opponent since signing with Tampa Bay, and that includes the win this season which was a season low.

Injuries: Saints | Buccaneers

What to know for fantasy: Mike Evans has been held under 13 fantasy points in eight straight meetings with the Saints and enters this game having failed to score even 11 fantasy points in three straight. See Week 13 rankings.

Betting nugget: New Orleans is 0-5 ATS on the road this season. Read more.

Moody's pick: Buccaneers 21, Saints 16

Walder's pick: Buccaneers 23, Saints 13

FPI prediction: TB, 62.1% (by an average of 3.5 points)

